Kerry Apple Cake

By -
0
38

Kerry Apple Cake

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups cake flour
  • 2 tsp. baking powder
  • ⅛ tsp. salt
  • ⅛ tsp. ground cloves
  • ⅛ tsp. nutmeg
  • 4 oz. butter
  • ¾ cups sugar
  • 4 large Granny Smith apples
  • 2 large eggs
  • ¼ cup cup milk
  • 2 Tbsp. sugar to sprinkle on top of cake

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Prepare a 9-inch round baking pan by spraying with oil or coating with butter.
  2. Sift the cake flour, baking powder, salt, cloves and nutmeg into a large mixing bowl.
  3. Cut the butter into the flour and rub it in using your fingers or a pastry cutter until the mixture resembles fine bread crumbs.
  4. Toss in the sugar and combine it with the flour mixture.
  5. Peel and slice the apples into similar 1″ to 2″ sized pieces.
  6. Add the apples into the flour mixture and mix them thoroughly.
  7. Beat the eggs and add a dash of milk. Add to the apples and flour and combine well with a large spoon. Add more milk as needed to fully moisten the flour. The result is a pretty sticky mixture.
  8. Transfer the dough into the prepared cake pan and flatten the top surface using the back of a large spoon.
  9. Sprinkle two tablespoons of sugar over the top of the cake.
  10. Bake the cake in the preheated 375°F oven for 45 to 50 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes in the pan, then transfer to a wire wrack to finish cooling.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleIrish Potato Soup
Next articleDublin Coddle

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.