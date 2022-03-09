Kerry Apple Cake
Ingredients:
- 3 cups cake flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- ⅛ tsp. salt
- ⅛ tsp. ground cloves
- ⅛ tsp. nutmeg
- 4 oz. butter
- ¾ cups sugar
- 4 large Granny Smith apples
- 2 large eggs
- ¼ cup cup milk
- 2 Tbsp. sugar to sprinkle on top of cake
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 375°F. Prepare a 9-inch round baking pan by spraying with oil or coating with butter.
- Sift the cake flour, baking powder, salt, cloves and nutmeg into a large mixing bowl.
- Cut the butter into the flour and rub it in using your fingers or a pastry cutter until the mixture resembles fine bread crumbs.
- Toss in the sugar and combine it with the flour mixture.
- Peel and slice the apples into similar 1″ to 2″ sized pieces.
- Add the apples into the flour mixture and mix them thoroughly.
- Beat the eggs and add a dash of milk. Add to the apples and flour and combine well with a large spoon. Add more milk as needed to fully moisten the flour. The result is a pretty sticky mixture.
- Transfer the dough into the prepared cake pan and flatten the top surface using the back of a large spoon.
- Sprinkle two tablespoons of sugar over the top of the cake.
- Bake the cake in the preheated 375°F oven for 45 to 50 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes in the pan, then transfer to a wire wrack to finish cooling.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!