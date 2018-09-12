Salad Ingredients:
- 3 cups lettuce shredded
- 1/2 cup carrots grated or shredded
- 1/2 cup frozen sweet peas
- 1/2 cup mandarin oranges
- 3/4 cup cooked lean ham diced
- 1/4 cup reduced fat cheddar cheese shredded
Dressing Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup fat free plain yogurt
- 2 1/2 tbsp fat-free sour cream
- 1/8 tsp dried basil
Directions:
- Wash your hands and clean your cooking area. Rinse lettuce thoroughly with cool running water.
- In a clear bowl layer lettuce, carrots, peas, mandarin oranges, ham, and cheese.
- Prepare dressing by stirring together yogurt, sour cream, and basil.
- Pour over top layer of salad. Serve immediately.