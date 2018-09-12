Layered Ham and Pea Salad

Salad Ingredients:

  • 3 cups lettuce shredded
  • 1/2 cup carrots grated or shredded
  • 1/2 cup frozen sweet peas
  • 1/2 cup mandarin oranges
  • 3/4 cup cooked lean ham diced
  • 1/4 cup reduced fat cheddar cheese shredded

Dressing Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup fat free plain yogurt
  • 2 1/2 tbsp fat-free sour cream
  • 1/8 tsp dried basil

Directions:

  1. Wash your hands and clean your cooking area. Rinse lettuce thoroughly with cool running water.
  2. In a clear bowl layer lettuce, carrots, peas, mandarin oranges, ham, and cheese.
  3. Prepare dressing by stirring together yogurt, sour cream, and basil.
  4. Pour over top layer of salad. Serve immediately.   

