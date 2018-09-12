Beef and Noodle Casserole

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 pound egg noodles (uncooked)
  • nonstick cooking spray
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 can low-sodium diced tomatoes (drained, about 15 ounces)
  • 3/4 cup light sour cream
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil (if you like)
  • 3/4 cup low-fat cheddar (or mozzarella cheese)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. 
  2. Cook noodles according to directions on package. Drain and set aside. 
  3. In a large skillet coated with nonstick cooking spray, cook ground beef on medium-high heat until the beef is browned. Drain. 
  4. Add tomatoes and sour cream. If using basil, add that too and stir well. 
  5. Cover on low heat for about 10 minutes. 
  6. Place noodles into casserole or baking dish; add beef and tomato mixture and mix well to coat. 
  7. Sprinkle with cheese. 
  8. Bake for 30 minutes or until cheese is melted. 

