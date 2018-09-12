Ingredients:
- 1/2 pound egg noodles (uncooked)
- nonstick cooking spray
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 can low-sodium diced tomatoes (drained, about 15 ounces)
- 3/4 cup light sour cream
- 1 teaspoon dried basil (if you like)
- 3/4 cup low-fat cheddar (or mozzarella cheese)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Cook noodles according to directions on package. Drain and set aside.
- In a large skillet coated with nonstick cooking spray, cook ground beef on medium-high heat until the beef is browned. Drain.
- Add tomatoes and sour cream. If using basil, add that too and stir well.
- Cover on low heat for about 10 minutes.
- Place noodles into casserole or baking dish; add beef and tomato mixture and mix well to coat.
- Sprinkle with cheese.
- Bake for 30 minutes or until cheese is melted.