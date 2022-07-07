Layered Zucchini Skillet Meal
Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, OH
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 2 Tbsp. celery flakes
- 1 small onion, sliced
- 1 1/2 cup diced potatoes
- 1 med.-lg. zucchini, seeds removed, diced (peeled or unpeeled as desired)
- celery salt and seasoned salt
- 1-2 tomatoes, sliced
- 3 Tbsp. white sugar
- 6-8 slices American cheese
Directions:
- In a large skillet, brown the ground beef with the salt, pepper and celery flakes, until no longer pink. On top of beef, layer the onion slices, potatoes and zucchini, sprinkling each layer with a bit of the celery salt and seasoned salt.
- Top with tomato slices, sprinkle with sugar. Do not stir any of the layers. Cover and cook over low heat until potatoes are soft. Top with cheese; allow to melt, but do not stir. Yield: approximately 4 servings.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!