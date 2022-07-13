Strawberry Mango Salsa

Strawberry Mango Salsa

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 red onion, cut into thin slivers
  • 1/2 cup lemon juice, or as needed
  • 1 jalapeno pepper
  • 1 pound fresh strawberries, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
  • 1 mango, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
  • 1/2 red bell pepper, finely diced
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • salt, to taste

Directions:

  1. Place onions in a small bowl of cool water for 5 minutes. Drain water and put onions directly into a serving bowl. Cover onions with lemon juice.
  2. Slice jalapeño in half lengthwise. Remove seeds and wash thoroughly. Finely chop and add to bowl.
  3. Add strawberries, mango, bell peppers, and cilantro. Stir and season with salt.
  4. Let salsa rest for at least 30 minutes for flavors to blend.

