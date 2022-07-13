Strawberry Mango Salsa
Ingredients:
- 1/2 red onion, cut into thin slivers
- 1/2 cup lemon juice, or as needed
- 1 jalapeno pepper
- 1 pound fresh strawberries, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
- 1 mango, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
- 1/2 red bell pepper, finely diced
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- salt, to taste
Directions:
- Place onions in a small bowl of cool water for 5 minutes. Drain water and put onions directly into a serving bowl. Cover onions with lemon juice.
- Slice jalapeño in half lengthwise. Remove seeds and wash thoroughly. Finely chop and add to bowl.
- Add strawberries, mango, bell peppers, and cilantro. Stir and season with salt.
- Let salsa rest for at least 30 minutes for flavors to blend.
