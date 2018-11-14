Ingredients:
- 2 cups macaroni
- 1 tbsp. butter
- 1 to 2 cups leftover turkey, shredded
- 2 cans condensed cream of chicken soup (10 oz. each)
- 1/2 cup milk
- 2 cups frozen or leftover vegetables (peas, carrots, corn or mixture)
- 1 box corn muffin mix (8.5oz.)
Directions:
- Cook macaroni until al dente. Drain, toss with butter and leftover turkey, and set aside. In pot over medium heat, add condensed soup and milk. Whisk until smooth and add vegetables and macaroni mixture. Toss, adding more milk if necessary to keep a creamy texture. Place mixture in greased 6×9 glass baking dish, and set aside. Preheat oven to 400°. In mixing bowl, prepare corn muffin mix as package directs. Spoon muffin mixture evenly over turkey mixture. Bake 15-20 minutes, or until cornbread topping is golden brown.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!