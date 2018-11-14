Turkey Casserole

First published November 20, 1997
Submitted by: Marlene Grant, Alliance, Ohio

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup processed cheese
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 – 7oz. package broken spaghetti
  • 2 Tbsp. butter
  • 1 – 10oz. pkg. broccoli, cooked and drained
  • 1 cup cooked turkey, chopped
  • 1 4oz. can mushrooms, drained
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped green pepper
  • 1/4 tsp. poultry seasoning
  • 1/4 tsp. onion salt

Directions:

    Combine cheese and milk, toss spaghesst and butter. Add to milk and cheese mixture. Combine all remaining ingredients, mix well. Pour into greased 2 qt. casserole. Bake at 350° – 35 minutes.

