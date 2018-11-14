First published November 20, 1997
Submitted by: Marlene Grant, Alliance, Ohio
Ingredients:
- 1 cup processed cheese
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 – 7oz. package broken spaghetti
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 1 – 10oz. pkg. broccoli, cooked and drained
- 1 cup cooked turkey, chopped
- 1 4oz. can mushrooms, drained
- 2 Tbsp. chopped green pepper
- 1/4 tsp. poultry seasoning
- 1/4 tsp. onion salt
Directions:
- Combine cheese and milk, toss spaghesst and butter. Add to milk and cheese mixture. Combine all remaining ingredients, mix well. Pour into greased 2 qt. casserole. Bake at 350° – 35 minutes.
