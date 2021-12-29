Loaded Potato Skins
Ingredients:
- 6 medium russet potatoes scrubbed
- 2 Tbsp. table salt
- 6 slices bacon
- 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- Kosher salt & freshly grated black pepper
- 1 cup sour cream
- Fresh chives or 3 scallions sliced
- For serving: Salsa, ranch dressing, honey mustard, etc.
Directions:
- Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and set a wire rack inside. Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat to 425°F.
- Add 2 tablespoons salt to warm water in a large bowl and stir until salt is dissolved.
- Dip a potato in the salt water and set on the wire rack. Repeat with remaining potatoes.
- Bake 45-60 minutes or until center of potatoes register 205°F on an instant-read thermometer.
- Transfer potatoes to a cooling rack and cut a small slit (lengthwise) into the top skin of each potato to release steam. Cool just long enough to handle, about 15 minutes.
- While the potatoes bake, prepare the toppings. Cook the bacon in large skillet over medium heat, about 8 minutes, or until crisp. Transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate, and when cooled, chop to desired size. Reserve the bacon fat.
- Once potatoes have cooled enough to handle, quarter each lengthwise. You will have four wedges from each potato. Use a small, sharp knife, or a small spoon, to cut (scoop) the flesh from each wedge, leaving about ¼-inch of the potato flesh intact. Refrigerate the removed potato flesh for another use.
- Brush the potato wedges with reserved bacon fat and season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Return the potato wedges to the wire rack. Transfer to the hot oven and cook until crisp and golden brown, about 15-20 minutes.
- Remove potatoes from the oven and sprinkle with cheese and bacon. Return to the oven and cook an additional 2-3 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly.
- Transfer to a cooling rack and add a dollop of sour cream and chives (or scallions) to each wedge. Serve with favorite sauce, if desired.
