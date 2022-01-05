Zesty Black Bean Burgers
Ingredients:
- 1 15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 14.5-ounce can tomatoes with zesty mild chilies
- 1 garlic clove, minced, or 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- 2 green onions, chopped
- 1 cup chopped carrots
- 1 cup cilantro or parsley
- 2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400° F.
- Process the first seven ingredients in a food processor until blended.
- Add to oats and stir.
- Form into patties, put on a baking sheet, and bake for 8 minutes.
- Turn oven up and broil about 2 more minutes, until tops are nicely browned. (You can also “fry” the burgers in a non-stick pan until both sides are browned, or grill on the barbecue.)
- Serve on whole-grain burger buns with lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, ketchup or no-tahini hummus.
