Zesty Black Bean Burgers

By -
0
13

Zesty Black Bean Burgers

Ingredients:

  • 1 15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 14.5-ounce can tomatoes with zesty mild chilies
  • 1 garlic clove, minced, or 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. onion powder
  • 2 green onions, chopped
  • 1 cup chopped carrots
  • 1 cup cilantro or parsley
  • 2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400° F.
  2. Process the first seven ingredients in a food processor until blended.
  3. Add to oats and stir.
  4. Form into patties, put on a baking sheet, and bake for 8 minutes.
  5. Turn oven up and broil about 2 more minutes, until tops are nicely browned. (You can also “fry” the burgers in a non-stick pan until both sides are browned, or grill on the barbecue.)
  6. Serve on whole-grain burger buns with lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, ketchup or no-tahini hummus.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.