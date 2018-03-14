Ingredients for Blueberry Sauce:
- 2 cups blueberries
- 1/3 cup pure maple syrup
Ingredients for Coconut Mixture:
- 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
- 3/4 cup canned coconut milk
- 1 Tablespoon pure maple syrup
Directions:
- For blueberry sauce, combine blueberries and 1/3 cup of pure maple syrup in medium saucepan and simmer over medium heat.
- Stir occasionally. You do not need to mash the blueberries as they will soften to desired texture with cooking.
- Combine remaining ingredients in a small bowl.
- Fill popsicle molds 3/4 full with yogurt mixture. Spoon in blueberry sauce on top and gently push down into yogurt leaving 1/4 – 1/2 inch of space on top of mold to allow for expansion in freezing process.
- Freeze for 3-4 hours and enjoy!
Makes 8 Popsicles.