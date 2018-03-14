Maple Blueberry Coconut Popsicles

By -
0
10

Ingredients for Blueberry Sauce:

  • 2 cups blueberries
  • 1/3 cup pure maple syrup

Ingredients for Coconut Mixture:

  • 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
  • 3/4 cup canned coconut milk
  • 1 Tablespoon pure maple syrup

Directions:

  1. For blueberry sauce, combine blueberries and 1/3 cup of pure maple syrup in medium saucepan and simmer over medium heat. 
  2. Stir occasionally. You do not need to mash the blueberries as they will soften to desired texture with cooking.
  3. Combine remaining ingredients in a small bowl.
  4. Fill popsicle molds 3/4 full with yogurt mixture. Spoon in blueberry sauce on top and gently push down into yogurt leaving 1/4 – 1/2 inch of space on top of mold to allow for expansion in freezing process.
  5. Freeze for 3-4 hours and enjoy!

Makes 8 Popsicles.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.