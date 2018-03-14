Ingredients:
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1/2 cup soft bread crumbs or crushed cereal
- 1 lb. cooked ham, ground
- 1/8 tsp ground clove
- 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
- 1 tsp prepared mustard
- 12 peach halves, drained if canned
- parsley to garnish
- maple syrup to baste
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350° F.
- Combine egg, crumbs, maple syrup, cloves, mustard and ham. Shape into 12 balls.
- Drain peach halves and place a ham ball in center of each.
- Bake for 25 min. in a greased shallow pan. Baste once or twice with additional maple syrup to prevent drying out. Five minutes before baking time is up, garnish with chopped parsley. A delicious luncheon dish.