Maple Ham Peaches

Ingredients:

  • 1 egg, beaten 
  • 1/2 cup soft bread crumbs or crushed cereal 
  • 1 lb. cooked ham, ground 
  • 1/8 tsp ground clove
  • 1/2 cup pure maple syrup 
  • 1 tsp prepared mustard 
  • 12 peach halves, drained if canned 
  • parsley to garnish 
  • maple syrup to baste

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350° F.
  2. Combine egg, crumbs, maple syrup, cloves, mustard and ham. Shape into 12 balls.
  3. Drain peach halves and place a ham ball in center of each.
  4. Bake for 25 min. in a greased shallow pan. Baste once or twice with additional maple syrup to prevent drying out. Five minutes before baking time is up, garnish with chopped parsley. A delicious luncheon dish.

