Maple Chicken & Vegetables
Ingredients:
- 6 Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast halves
- 1# bag frozen baby carrots
- 1/2 cup Pure Ohio Maple Syrup
- 1 cup frozen pearl onions
- 3 TBSP Dijon Mustard
- 6 Potatoes, washed & quartered
- 1 tsp Sage
- salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Place chicken in a lightly greased 13×9 baking dish. cover and bake 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine Pure Maple Syrup, mustard, sage, salt & pepper.
- Remove chicken from oven; add vegetables and baste with syrup mixture. Return to oven, bake uncovered for 60 minutes longer, or until chicken is well glazed and cook through, basting frequently with syrup mixture.
