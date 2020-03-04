Maple BBQ Beans

This is a great recipe! A whole meal done in the crock-pot. Some easy variations ~ you can use most kinds of meat for this. It’s great to make using all your leftovers from the week. You can also add potatoes. Serve this along with warm cornbread, topped with butter & Pure Ohio Maple Syrup

Ingredients:

1 can Pork & Beans

1 can Light Kidney Beans, rinsed, drained

1 can Dark Kidney Beans, rinsed, drained

1 can Black Beans, rinsed, drained

1/2# cooked, chopped bacon or ham

1 large chopped green bell pepper

1 large chopped onion

1/2 C pure maple syrup

1 C BBQ Sauce

2 to 3 cloves garlic, chopped

*for a little heat, add some chopped jalapenos

Directions: