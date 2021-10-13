Maple-Glazed Sweet Potato Casserole

Ingredients:

  • Cooking spray
  • 1 40-ounce can chopped sweet potatoes or yams in light syrup, drained
  • 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice and 1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, divided use
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 1/4 cup unsalted pumpkin seeds
  • 2 Tbsp. pure maple syrup
  • 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Lightly spray a 1 1/2-quart baking dish with cooking spray.
  2. In a large bowl, using a potato masher or fork, mash the potatoes. (Alternatively, put the sweet potatoes in a large resealable plastic bag. Securely seal the bag. Using your hands mash the sweet potatoes. Transfer to a large bowl.) Stir in 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, vanilla, and salt until well blended. Transfer the sweet potato mixture into the baking dish.
  3. In a large metal or glass bowl, using an electric mixer on high speed, beat the egg whites for 3 to 4 minutes, or until stiff peaks form (the peaks don’t fall when the beaters are lifted). (Alternatively, using a fork or hand whisk, whisk the eggs whites until frothy.) Using a spatula, gently fold the egg whites into the sweet potato mixture.
  4. In a small bowl, stir together the pumpkin seeds, maple syrup, flour, oil, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice. Sprinkle over the sweet potatoes.
  5. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the sweet potatoes are fluffy and the topping is golden brown.

