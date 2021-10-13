Sweet Potato and Ginger Soup
Ingredients:
- 3 large sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
- 3 cups filtered water
- 2 oz. fresh ginger grated and juiced (about 2 Tbsps.)
- 1 tsp. salt
Directions:
- In a medium pot over medium heat, add the sweet potatoes, water, ginger juice, and salt. Cook until sweet potatoes are tender. Working in batches, transfer potatoes and cooking water to a blender or food processor and process to a smooth consistency.
