Maple Grilled Cheese
Yield: 1 sandwhich
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:6 minutes
Total time:11 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 slices hand-cut sourdough bread
- 3 slices extra sharp cheddar cheese thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
Directions:
- In a medium skillet, melt butter; add two slices of bread side-by-side.
- Place cheese on top of one slice of bread, toasting for 2 minutes. Close sandwich and continue toasting for 2 minutes; flip sandwich.
- Toast opposite side until cheese is melted; approximately 2 minutes.
- Remove from pan and drizzle a generous amount of maple syrup over the top. Serve immediately.
