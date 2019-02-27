Maple Grilled Cheese

By -
0
7

Maple Grilled Cheese
Yield: 1 sandwhich
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:6 minutes
Total time:11 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 2 slices hand-cut sourdough bread
  • 3 slices extra sharp cheddar cheese thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

Directions:

  1. In a medium skillet, melt butter; add two slices of bread side-by-side.
  2. Place cheese on top of one slice of bread, toasting for 2 minutes. Close sandwich and continue toasting for 2 minutes; flip sandwich.
  3. Toast opposite side until cheese is melted; approximately 2 minutes.
  4. Remove from pan and drizzle a generous amount of maple syrup over the top. Serve immediately.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleSpicy Rice Casserole
Next articleMaple Glazed Sweet Potatoes

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.