Spicy Rice Casserole
Yield: 8 cups
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:45 minutes
Total time:55 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 pound lean ground beef (15% fat)
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 small bell or jalapeño pepper, chopped
- 1 cup rice, uncooked
- 2 cups chopped tomato, fresh or canned, with juice
- 2 cups water
- 1 Tablespoon chili powder (or more to taste)
- 1 Tablespoon dried oregano leaves
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 3⁄4 cup (3 ounces) shredded low fat cheddar cheese
Directions:
- Brown meat in a large skillet over medium-high heat (350 degrees in an electric skillet). Drain fat.
- Add onion and peppers and cook for 8 to 10 minutes until vegetables are soft.
- Add rice, tomato, 2 cups water, and spices. Mix well and bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat to medium low, cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Add more water if needed.
- Sprinkle with cheese and serve.
- Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
