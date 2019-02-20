Spicy Rice Casserole

Spicy Rice Casserole

Yield: 8 cups
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:45 minutes
Total time:55 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound lean ground beef (15% fat)
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 small bell or jalapeño pepper, chopped
  • 1 cup rice, uncooked
  • 2 cups chopped tomato, fresh or canned, with juice
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 Tablespoon chili powder (or more to taste)
  • 1 Tablespoon dried oregano leaves
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 3⁄4 cup (3 ounces) shredded low fat cheddar cheese

Directions:

  1. Brown meat in a large skillet over medium-high heat (350 degrees in an electric skillet). Drain fat.
  2. Add onion and peppers and cook for 8 to 10 minutes until vegetables are soft.
  3. Add rice, tomato, 2 cups water, and spices. Mix well and bring to a boil.
  4. Reduce heat to medium low, cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Add more water if needed.
  5. Sprinkle with cheese and serve.
  6. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

