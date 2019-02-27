Maple Glazed Sweet Potatoes





Maple Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Yield: 6 servings
Prep time:15 minutes
Cooking time:25 minutes
Total time:40 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/3-inch rounds
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 6 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 6 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons butter
  • 3/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh marjoram leaves

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Place sweet potatoes and 2 teaspoons salt in a large saucepan; cover with water to 2 inches above potatoes. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes. Drain potatoes.
  3. Combine syrup and vinegar in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil; simmer 4 minutes or until slightly thickened and syrupy. Remove from heat; whisk in butter and pepper.
  4. Coat an 11 x 7-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Arrange potatoes in a shingle pattern in dish. Top with syrup mixture; sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt and marjoram.
  5. Bake at 400°F for 4 minutes or until potatoes are very tender. Remove from oven.
  6. Spoon sauce over potatoes; sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.

