Maple Grilled Corn
Yield: 12 ears
Prep time:20 minutes
Cooking time:16 minutes
Total time:26 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
  • 1/2 cup melted butter
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 12 ears of corn

Directions:

  1. Preheat the grill to high.
  2. In a bowl, combine the maple syrup, butter, salt and pepper.  Set aside.
  3. Remove the first layer of husks from each ear of corn. Gently spread out the remaining husk leaves, remove the corn silk and baste the corn with the maple-butter mixture. Pat the remaining husks back around the cob and wrap each in aluminum foil.
  4. Place corn on the grill and close the cover. After four minutes, give the corn a quarter turn and close the cover. Repeat three times until all four sides have been grilled (a total of 16 minutes).

