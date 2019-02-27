Maple Grilled Corn
Yield: 12 ears
Prep time:20 minutes
Cooking time:16 minutes
Total time:26 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
- 1/2 cup melted butter
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 12 ears of corn
Directions:
- Preheat the grill to high.
- In a bowl, combine the maple syrup, butter, salt and pepper. Set aside.
- Remove the first layer of husks from each ear of corn. Gently spread out the remaining husk leaves, remove the corn silk and baste the corn with the maple-butter mixture. Pat the remaining husks back around the cob and wrap each in aluminum foil.
- Place corn on the grill and close the cover. After four minutes, give the corn a quarter turn and close the cover. Repeat three times until all four sides have been grilled (a total of 16 minutes).
