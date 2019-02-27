Grilled Maple Butternut Squash
Yield: 4 servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:25 minutes
Total time:35 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 small butternut squash (1 1/2 lb each)
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted
- 2 teaspoons grated orange peel
- 4 tablespoons pure maple syrup
- 1/4 cup chopped pecans
Directions:
- Heat coals or gas grill for direct heat. Cut four 18×12-inch pieces of heavy-duty foil.
- Cut each squash lengthwise in half; remove seeds. Place squash half, cut side up, on each piece of foil. Sprinkle with salt.
- In small bowl, mix butter, orange peel and 2 tablespoons of the maple syrup. Brush over squash halves. Fold foil over squash so edges meet. Seal edges, making tight 1/2-inch fold; fold again. Allow space on sides for circulation and expansion.
- Cover and grill packets over medium-low heat 50 to 60 minutes, rotating packets 1/2 turn after 25 minutes, until squash is tender.
- Place packets on plates. Cut large X across top of each packet; fold back foil. Sprinkle pecans over squash; drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons maple syrup.
