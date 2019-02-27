    Grilled Maple Butternut Squash

    By -
    0
    10
    Grilled Maple Butternut Squash
    Yield: 4 servings
    Prep time:10 minutes
    Cooking time:25 minutes
    Total time:35 minutes

    Ingredients:

    • 2 small butternut squash (1 1/2 lb each)
    • 1/4 teaspoon salt
    • 2 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted
    • 2 teaspoons grated orange peel
    • 4 tablespoons pure maple syrup
    • 1/4 cup chopped pecans

    Directions:

    1. Heat coals or gas grill for direct heat. Cut four 18×12-inch pieces of heavy-duty foil.
    2. Cut each squash lengthwise in half; remove seeds. Place squash half, cut side up, on each piece of foil. Sprinkle with salt.
    3. In small bowl, mix butter, orange peel and 2 tablespoons of the maple syrup. Brush over squash halves. Fold foil over squash so edges meet. Seal edges, making tight 1/2-inch fold; fold again. Allow space on sides for circulation and expansion.
    4. Cover and grill packets over medium-low heat 50 to 60 minutes, rotating packets 1/2 turn after 25 minutes, until squash is tender.
    5. Place packets on plates. Cut large X across top of each packet; fold back foil. Sprinkle pecans over squash; drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons maple syrup.

    STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

    Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

    SHARE
    Previous articleMaple Grilled Corn
    Next articleOvernight Maple French Toast

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Receive emails as this discussion progresses.