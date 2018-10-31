Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 lbs. sweet potatoes (3 medium)
- 3 ounces low fat cream cheese (Neufchatel)
- 1 Tbsp. bread crumbs
Directions:
- Scrub sweet potatoes under cool, running water and pat dry with a paper towel. Peel skin off sweet potatoes.
- Cut sweet potatoes in half lengthwise and then cut into one inch chunks. Put sweet potatoes in a saucepan. Cover with water. Bring water to a boil. Boil sweet potatoes until tender (about 15 minutes). Drain water off sweet potatoes.
- Add cream cheese to potatoes and mash using a potato masher or fork. Spread mashed sweet potatoes in an 8×8-inch baking dish. Turn on the oven broiler.
- Sprinkle bread crumbs on top of the mashed sweet potatoes. Broil until the bread crumbs turn golden brown (about 3 minutes).
