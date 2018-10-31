Mini Frittata Crostini

Ingredients:

  • 6 eggs
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/8 tsp. pepper
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese (4 oz.)
  • 3/4 cup finely chopped zucchini
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped red bell pepper
  • 2 Tbsp. finely chopped red onion

Crostini Ingredients:

  • 36 thin baguette slices (1/4-inch)
  • 3 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 3/4 cup chive & onion spreadable cream cheese

Directions:

  1. Crostini: heat oven to 375°f. Brush both sides of bread slices lightly with olive oil; place in single layer on baking sheets.
  2. Bake in 375°F oven until lightly toasted, about 10 minutes; cool on wire racks. Reduce oven setting to 350°F. Coat 36 mini muffin cups (1-3/4 x 3/4-inch) generously with cooking spray.
  3. Beat eggs, milk, salt and pepper in medium bowl until blended. Add cheese, zucchini, bell pepper and onion; mix well. Spoon about 1 Tbsp. Egg mixture into each muffin cup.
  4. Bake in 350°F oven until just set, 10 to 13 minutes. Cool on wire rack 5 minutes; remove from cups.
  5. To serve, spread about 1 tsp. Cream cheese on each crostini; top with a mini frittata.

