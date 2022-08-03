Melon Berry Banana Fruit Salad
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cantaloupe, cut into cubes or balls
- 1 banana, sliced
- 1 cup strawberries, sliced
- 1 kiwi fruit, peeled and sliced
- 1/4 cup poppyseed salad dressing
- 2 Tbsp. fruit juice
- 1/4 tsp. dried mint (optional)
Directions:
- Wash hands with soap and water. Gently run fruit under cool running water.
- Prepare according to ingredients list. Combine all fruits in a large bowl.
- Blend salad dressing with fruit juice and mint. Gently stir dressing into fruit. Refrigerate until served.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!