Melon Berry Banana Fruit Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cantaloupe, cut into cubes or balls
  • 1 banana, sliced
  • 1 cup strawberries, sliced
  • 1 kiwi fruit, peeled and sliced
  • 1/4 cup poppyseed salad dressing
  • 2 Tbsp. fruit juice
  • 1/4 tsp. dried mint (optional)

Directions:

  1. Wash hands with soap and water. Gently run fruit under cool running water.
  2. Prepare according to ingredients list. Combine all fruits in a large bowl.
  3. Blend salad dressing with fruit juice and mint. Gently stir dressing into fruit. Refrigerate until served.

