Pear Matzo Crisp with Pistachios
Ingredients:
- 4 red D’Anjou pears, peeled, cored and cut into ½ inch cubes
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- ½ tsp. cinnamon
- 2 Tbsp. of fresh lemon juice
- Softened butter, for greasing baking dish
- Ice cream, for serving
Ingredients for Topping:
- ½ cup matzo meal
- 5 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened and cut into cubes
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup chopped pistachios + more for garnish
- ¼ tsp. cinnamon
Directions:
- Pre-heat oven to 400°F.
- For the filling, add cubed pears, sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon and lemon juice to a bowl and toss to combine.
- Grease a medium sized baking dish with a small amount of butter and pour pear filling in.
- For the topping, add matzo meal, softened butter, brown sugar and cinnamon to a bowl and use your fingers to work the butter in.
- Scatter matzo streusel onto the pears along with the chopped pistachios and bake for 40-45 minutes, until the pears are tender.
- Once done, remove from oven and let cool for a few minutes.
- Serve with ice cream and garnish with chopped pistachios.
