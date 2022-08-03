Pear Matzo Crisp with Pistachios

By -
0
0

Pear Matzo Crisp with Pistachios

Ingredients:

  • 4 red D’Anjou pears, peeled, cored and cut into ½ inch cubes
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • ½ tsp. cinnamon
  • 2 Tbsp. of fresh lemon juice
  • Softened butter, for greasing baking dish
  • Ice cream, for serving

Ingredients for Topping:

  • ½ cup matzo meal
  • 5 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened and cut into cubes
  • ¼ cup brown sugar
  • ½ cup chopped pistachios + more for garnish
  • ¼ tsp. cinnamon

Directions:

  1. Pre-heat oven to 400°F.
  2. For the filling, add cubed pears, sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon and lemon juice to a bowl and toss to combine.
  3. Grease a medium sized baking dish with a small amount of butter and pour pear filling in.
  4. For the topping, add matzo meal, softened butter, brown sugar and cinnamon to a bowl and use your fingers to work the butter in.
  5. Scatter matzo streusel onto the pears along with the chopped pistachios and bake for 40-45 minutes, until the pears are tender.
  6. Once done, remove from oven and let cool for a few minutes.
  7. Serve with ice cream and garnish with chopped pistachios.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.