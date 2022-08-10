Parmesan Celery Salad

Ingredients:

  • 8 sticks celery
  • 1 cup pecans toasted and chopped
  • 1/4 cup sliced green onion
  • 1 Tbsp. whole grain mustard
  • 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1/4 cup shaved Parmesan cheese

Directions:

  1. Chop celery and place in large bowl.
  2. Toast pecans and add to celery.
  3. Whisk together green onion, mustard, lemon juice, and olive oil. Pour over celery and pecans.
  4. Top with shaved Parmesan cheese.

