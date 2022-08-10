Parmesan Celery Salad
Ingredients:
- 8 sticks celery
- 1 cup pecans toasted and chopped
- 1/4 cup sliced green onion
- 1 Tbsp. whole grain mustard
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1/4 cup shaved Parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Chop celery and place in large bowl.
- Toast pecans and add to celery.
- Whisk together green onion, mustard, lemon juice, and olive oil. Pour over celery and pecans.
- Top with shaved Parmesan cheese.
