Mexican Chicken Soup

By -
0
16

Mexican Chicken Soup

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp. canola oil
  • 1 large yellow bell pepper chopped
  • 1/2 large onion chopped
  • 3 Tbsp. minced garlic
  • 2 14.5 oz. cans Mexican-style stewed tomatoes drained and chopped
  • 2 limes
  • 4 14 oz. reduced sodium chicken broth
  • 2 pounds chicken breast cooked, chopped
  • 1/4 cup cilantro chopped
  • 1 jalapeno chopped
  • 1/8 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in large stock pot over medium high heat. Add bell pepper, onion, and garlic; sauté until vegetables are tender.
  2. Cut limes in half and squeeze lime juice directly into the vegetable mixture; add tomatoes and chicken broth to soup. Bring to a boil and reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
  3. Stir in chicken, Cilantro, Jalapeño, salt, and pepper.
  4. Cook until thoroughly heated; about 10-15 minutes. Serve immediately.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.