Mexican Chicken Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. canola oil
- 1 large yellow bell pepper chopped
- 1/2 large onion chopped
- 3 Tbsp. minced garlic
- 2 14.5 oz. cans Mexican-style stewed tomatoes drained and chopped
- 2 limes
- 4 14 oz. reduced sodium chicken broth
- 2 pounds chicken breast cooked, chopped
- 1/4 cup cilantro chopped
- 1 jalapeno chopped
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
Directions:
- Heat oil in large stock pot over medium high heat. Add bell pepper, onion, and garlic; sauté until vegetables are tender.
- Cut limes in half and squeeze lime juice directly into the vegetable mixture; add tomatoes and chicken broth to soup. Bring to a boil and reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
- Stir in chicken, Cilantro, Jalapeño, salt, and pepper.
- Cook until thoroughly heated; about 10-15 minutes. Serve immediately.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!