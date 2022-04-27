Mexican Quiche
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese
- 1 unbaked 9-inch pie crust
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 small green bell pepper, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 small tomato, diced
- 7 black olives, pitted and sliced
- 1/2 cup corn
- 2 tsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. cumin
- 1/2 tsp. dried oregano
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 6 eggs
- 1 pint whipping cream
- sour cream and picante sauce, for garnish
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350ºF.
- Sprinkle the cheese onto the pie crust.
- In a skillet, heat the oil and sauté the onion, green pepper, garlic, tomato, olives, and corn until tender. Add the chili powder, cumin, oregano, and salt and pepper and stir to blend.
- Spread the vegetables over the cheese in the pie crust.
- In a separate bowl, beat the eggs until frothy, add the cream and beat to blend. Pour the egg mixture over the vegetables.
- Bake for 1 hour and 10 minutes, or until the eggs are firm in the center. Let stand for 10 minutes. Garnish with dollops of sour cream mixed with picante sauce.
