Easy Cheesy Enchiladas

Enchiladas Ingredients:

  • 1 – 4 oz. package cream cheese
  • 2 cups cooked chicken breast chopped
  • 12 oz. chunky salsa mild
  • 1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese reduced fat
  • 10 corn tortillas

Sauce Ingredients:

  • 2 cups plain yogurt nonfat
  • 1 cup fresh cilantro chopped
  • 1 tsp. ground cumin

Directions:

  1. Heat cream cheese in large skillet over medium heat until soft.
  2. Stir in chicken and ½ cup of the salsa; mix well. Add 1/2 cup shredded cheese; stir until melted.
  3. Spoon enchilada filling onto each tortilla; roll up. Place seam side down in baking dish. Top with remaining salsa and cheese.
  4. Bake at 350˚F for about 15 minutes, or until heated through and through. Serve with yogurt sauce.

