Easy Cheesy Enchiladas
Enchiladas Ingredients:
- 1 – 4 oz. package cream cheese
- 2 cups cooked chicken breast chopped
- 12 oz. chunky salsa mild
- 1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese reduced fat
- 10 corn tortillas
Sauce Ingredients:
- 2 cups plain yogurt nonfat
- 1 cup fresh cilantro chopped
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
Directions:
- Heat cream cheese in large skillet over medium heat until soft.
- Stir in chicken and ½ cup of the salsa; mix well. Add 1/2 cup shredded cheese; stir until melted.
- Spoon enchilada filling onto each tortilla; roll up. Place seam side down in baking dish. Top with remaining salsa and cheese.
- Bake at 350˚F for about 15 minutes, or until heated through and through. Serve with yogurt sauce.
where’s your print option?
There’s no print shortcut programmed into this webpage. You have to use Chrome’s dropdown menu under file and select print.