Mexican-Style Stuffed Peppers

Mexican-Style Stuffed Peppers

Ingredients:

  • 4 large red or green bell peppers, or a combination (stems, seeds, and ribs discarded, tops chopped and reserved)
  • 1 nonstick cooking spray
  • 1/2 cup onion(s) (chopped)
  • 3 cloves medium garlic (minced)
  • 8 oz. ground beef (95% fat-free)
  • 2 tsp. chili powder
  • 1 tsp. ground cumin
  • 1/8 tsp. salt
  • 3/4 cup salsa
  • 1 cup canned black beans (rinsed and drained)
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 Tbsp. fresh cilantro (chopped, divided use)
  • 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese, or use Mexican blend
  • 1/4 cup sour cream

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. In a microwave oven, place the bell peppers with the cut side up on a paper towel. Microwave on 100% power (high) for 4–5 minutes, or until tender-crisp.
  2. Transfer with the cut side up to a 9-inch square baking dish or shallow casserole dish.
  3. Meanwhile, lightly spray a large skillet with cooking spray. Heat over medium heat. Cook the chopped bell pepper tops, onion, and garlic for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  4. Stir in the beef. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally to turn and break up the beef. Discard any drippings.
  5. Sprinkle the beef mixture with the chili powder, cumin, and salt. Cook for 1 minute.
  6. Stir in the salsa. Remove from the heat. Gently stir in the beans and 1/2 cup cilantro.
  7. Spoon the beef mixture into the peppers. Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil. Bake for 30 minutes, or until heated through.
  8. Remove from the oven. Sprinkle the Mexican blend cheese over the beef mixture. Let stand for 5 minutes. Top the peppers with the sour cream. Sprinkle with the remaining 2 tablespoons cilantro.

