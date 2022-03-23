Mexican-Style Stuffed Peppers
Ingredients:
- 4 large red or green bell peppers, or a combination (stems, seeds, and ribs discarded, tops chopped and reserved)
- 1 nonstick cooking spray
- 1/2 cup onion(s) (chopped)
- 3 cloves medium garlic (minced)
- 8 oz. ground beef (95% fat-free)
- 2 tsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 3/4 cup salsa
- 1 cup canned black beans (rinsed and drained)
- 1/2 cup plus 2 Tbsp. fresh cilantro (chopped, divided use)
- 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese, or use Mexican blend
- 1/4 cup sour cream
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 375°F. In a microwave oven, place the bell peppers with the cut side up on a paper towel. Microwave on 100% power (high) for 4–5 minutes, or until tender-crisp.
- Transfer with the cut side up to a 9-inch square baking dish or shallow casserole dish.
- Meanwhile, lightly spray a large skillet with cooking spray. Heat over medium heat. Cook the chopped bell pepper tops, onion, and garlic for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Stir in the beef. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally to turn and break up the beef. Discard any drippings.
- Sprinkle the beef mixture with the chili powder, cumin, and salt. Cook for 1 minute.
- Stir in the salsa. Remove from the heat. Gently stir in the beans and 1/2 cup cilantro.
- Spoon the beef mixture into the peppers. Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil. Bake for 30 minutes, or until heated through.
- Remove from the oven. Sprinkle the Mexican blend cheese over the beef mixture. Let stand for 5 minutes. Top the peppers with the sour cream. Sprinkle with the remaining 2 tablespoons cilantro.
