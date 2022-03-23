Breaded Steakburgers

Breaded Steakburgers
Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, Ohio

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. ground beef
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. pepper
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 cup crushed saltine crackers
  • oil or butter for frying

Directions:

  1. In a mixing bowl, combine ground beef, flour, salt and pepper. Mix well with hands until thoroughly combined.
  2. Form mixture into 5 or 6 oblong patties, dip into beaten egg, then coat with the cracker crumbs.
  3. Fry in hot oil or butter until center is done and coating is browned.

