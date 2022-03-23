Breaded Steakburgers
Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, Ohio
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 cup crushed saltine crackers
- oil or butter for frying
Directions:
- In a mixing bowl, combine ground beef, flour, salt and pepper. Mix well with hands until thoroughly combined.
- Form mixture into 5 or 6 oblong patties, dip into beaten egg, then coat with the cracker crumbs.
- Fry in hot oil or butter until center is done and coating is browned.
