Sloppy Joe Bake
Ingredients:
- 1-1/2 pounds ground beef
- 1 large yellow onion, chopped (1-1/2 to 2 cups)
- 2 cans (14-1/2 to 16 ounces each) sloppy Joe sauce
- 3 cups uncooked rotini
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- Sliced green onions (optional)
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350°F.
- Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and yellow onion; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.
- Stir in sloppy Joe sauce, rotini and water.
- Spray 13 x 9-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray. Spoon beef mixture into dish; cover with aluminum foil.
- Bake in 350°F oven 35 to 40 minutes or until pasta is tender. Uncover; sprinkle with cheese. Continue baking, uncovered, 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.
- Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with green onions, if desired.
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
