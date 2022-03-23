Sloppy Joe Bake

Sloppy Joe Bake

Ingredients:

  • 1-1/2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 large yellow onion, chopped (1-1/2 to 2 cups)
  • 2 cans (14-1/2 to 16 ounces each) sloppy Joe sauce
  • 3 cups uncooked rotini
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  • Sliced green onions (optional)

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 350°F.
  2. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and yellow onion; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.
  3. Stir in sloppy Joe sauce, rotini and water.
  4. Spray 13 x 9-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray. Spoon beef mixture into dish; cover with aluminum foil.
  5. Bake in 350°F oven 35 to 40 minutes or until pasta is tender. Uncover; sprinkle with cheese. Continue baking, uncovered, 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.
  6. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with green onions, if desired.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

