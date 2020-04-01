Meyer Lemon Risotto
Roasted Vegetables Ingredients:
- 1/2 small head Romanesco broccoli broken into florets
- 1 fennel bulb cut crosswise into ½ inch thick pieces
- 1/2 Meyer lemon, zested and freshly squeezed for juice
- extra virgin oil
- salt
- fresh ground pepper
Risotto Ingredients:
- 1 quart chicken or vegetable stock
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 leek washed well, cut lengthwise into quarters and diced crosswise
- 1 cup Carnaroli rice
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese grated
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 Meyer lemon, zested and freshly squeezed for juice
Roasted Vegetables Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°.
- Mince 2 tablespoons of the fennel stalk and the fennel fronds to use as garnish, reserve.
- Place the vegetables in a roasting pan preferably with low sides so they can caramelize easily. Toss and coat with extra virgin olive oil, lemon zest and juice, salt and pepper to taste.
- Place in a 400° oven and roast, stirring occasionally while making the risotto until the vegetables are caramelized and tender. Keep warm.
Risotto Directions:
- While the vegetables are roasting, place the stock in a saucepan and bring to a simmer.
- Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a slope sided or paella style pan over medium heat. Add the rice and cook, stirring until the grains of rice are coated with butter.
- Add the leeks and stir several minutes then add a ladle of simmering broth to barely cover the rice. Stir as the stock is reduced and the rice is absorbing the broth.
- Add an addition ladle of broth-the rice shouldn’t be swimming but not dry either–until all the broth is absorbed. The whole process should take about 30 minutes. The rice is cooked when the center is toothsome.
- Mix together the egg yolk, lemon juice and zest, ½ of the Parmesan cheese and the remaining 2 tablespoons butter. Swirl the mixture into the hot rice until thoroughly mixed and hot.
- Divide the risotto between 4 warm plates. Top with the vegetables, garnish with minced fennel stalk and fronds, and the remaining Parmesan cheese.
