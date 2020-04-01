Sugar Cookies
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- ⅔ cup oil
- 1 Tbs. vanilla
- 1 tsp. grated lemon rind
- ¾ cup sugar
- 2 cups flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- ½ tsp. salt
Directions:
- Beat eggs with fork till well blended. Stir in oil, vanilla and lemon rind. Blend in sugar. Add flour, baking powder and salt.
- Drop by teaspoons onto ungreased cookie sheet about 2” apart. Stamp each cookie flat with oiled bottom of glass dipped in sugar.
- Bake at 400 degrees for 8-10 min.
