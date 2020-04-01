Sugar Cookies

Sugar Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 2 eggs
  • ⅔ cup oil
  • 1 Tbs. vanilla
  • 1 tsp. grated lemon rind
  • ¾ cup sugar
  • 2 cups flour
  • 2 tsp. baking powder
  • ½ tsp. salt

Directions:

  1. Beat eggs with fork till well blended. Stir in oil, vanilla and lemon rind. Blend in sugar. Add flour, baking powder and salt.
  2. Drop by teaspoons onto ungreased cookie sheet about 2” apart. Stamp each cookie flat with oiled bottom of glass dipped in sugar.
  3. Bake at 400 degrees for 8-10 min.

