Mike’s Low GI Chili
Submitted by: Mike Ping, Farm and Dairy Circulation Manager
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs. 80/20 ground beef
- 3 DiRusso’s medium spicy Italian sausage links
- 1 large sweet onion, diced
- 2 green peppers, diced
- 1 tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. minced garlic
- 1 Tbsp. cumin
- ½ tsp. cayenne
- ¼ cup chili powder
- 1 cup V8 Spicy Hot Vegetable Juice
- 2 Tbsp. oil
- 1 15 oz. can seasoned black beans
- 1 10 oz .can Original RO*TEL
- 1 14 oz. can diced tomatoes
Directions:
- Peel the casing from the sausages. This step is essential so the sausages can be crumbled. Place one tablespoon of oil into a pan and brown the ground beef and sausage. Be sure to season the beef and sausage mixture with salt and pepper to taste.
- Place the remaining 1Tbsp. of oil, green pepper, onion, garlic, salt, cumin, cayenne, and chili powder into a pan. Stir the ingredients making sure all are covered well with the spice mixture. Sauté the mixture until the kitchen starts to smell aromatic.
- Once the aroma has been released, it is ready for the slow cooker. Place the black beans, RO*TEL, and diced tomatoes into the slow cooker.
- Drain half of the fat from the ground beef and sausage mixture and add the remaining mixture and V8 to the slow cooker.
- Stir all the ingredients together.
- Cook on low for 4-5 hours. Let it cool and then enjoy.
