Mike’s Low GI Chili

By -
0
14

Mike’s Low GI Chili

Submitted by: Mike Ping, Farm and Dairy Circulation Manager

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs. 80/20 ground beef
  • 3 DiRusso’s medium spicy Italian sausage links
  • 1 large sweet onion, diced
  • 2 green peppers, diced
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 2 tsp. minced garlic
  • 1 Tbsp. cumin
  • ½ tsp. cayenne
  • ¼ cup chili powder
  • 1 cup V8 Spicy Hot Vegetable Juice
  • 2 Tbsp. oil
  • 1 15 oz. can seasoned black beans
  • 1 10 oz .can Original RO*TEL
  • 1 14 oz. can diced tomatoes

Directions:

  1. Peel the casing from the sausages. This step is essential so the sausages can be crumbled. Place one tablespoon of oil into a pan and brown the ground beef and sausage. Be sure to season the beef and sausage mixture with salt and pepper to taste.
  2. Place the remaining 1Tbsp. of oil, green pepper, onion, garlic, salt, cumin, cayenne, and chili powder into a pan. Stir the ingredients making sure all are covered well with the spice mixture. Sauté the mixture until the kitchen starts to smell aromatic.
  3. Once the aroma has been released, it is ready for the slow cooker. Place the black beans, RO*TEL, and diced tomatoes into the slow cooker.
  4. Drain half of the fat from the ground beef and sausage mixture and add the remaining mixture and V8 to the slow cooker.
  5. Stir all the ingredients together.
  6. Cook on low for 4-5 hours. Let it cool and then enjoy.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.