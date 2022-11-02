Mexican Scramble

By -
0
5

Mexican Scramble

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 small onion, minced
  • 1 tsp. butter
  • 1 cup liquid egg substitute
  • 1 can diced green chiles, drained
  • 1/4 cup whole kernel corn
  • 2 Tbsp. diced pimientos

Directions:

  1. In a 10-inch skillet, over medium heat, sauté onions in butter for 3 minutes.
  2. Pour egg substitute into skillet and cook stirring occasionally.
  3. Stir in chiles, corn and pimientos and cook 1 minute more until heated through.
  4. Season to taste; maybe add a dash of hot sauce.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleSpaghetti Squash Primavera
Next articleMike's Low GI Chili

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.