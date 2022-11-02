Mexican Scramble
Ingredients:
- 1/2 small onion, minced
- 1 tsp. butter
- 1 cup liquid egg substitute
- 1 can diced green chiles, drained
- 1/4 cup whole kernel corn
- 2 Tbsp. diced pimientos
Directions:
- In a 10-inch skillet, over medium heat, sauté onions in butter for 3 minutes.
- Pour egg substitute into skillet and cook stirring occasionally.
- Stir in chiles, corn and pimientos and cook 1 minute more until heated through.
- Season to taste; maybe add a dash of hot sauce.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!