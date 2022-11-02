Citrus Asparagus
Ingredients:
- 1 pound fresh young asparagus, ends trimmed
- 2 tsp. butter
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 Tbsp. chopped toasted hazelnuts
- 1/4 tsp. lemon zest
- 2 tsp. fresh lemon juice
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- In a pot fitted with a steamer basket, bring about 1 inch of water to a boil.
- Add the asparagus, cover and cook about 4 minutes.
- Remove from the pot and transfer to a large bowl, combine with butter, garlic, hazelnuts, lemon zest and lemon juice. Season to taste.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!