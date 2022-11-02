Citrus Asparagus

By -
0
7

Citrus Asparagus

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound fresh young asparagus, ends trimmed
  • 2 tsp. butter
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 Tbsp. chopped toasted hazelnuts
  • 1/4 tsp. lemon zest
  • 2 tsp. fresh lemon juice
  • salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. In a pot fitted with a steamer basket, bring about 1 inch of water to a boil.
  2. Add the asparagus, cover and cook about 4 minutes.
  3. Remove from the pot and transfer to a large bowl, combine with butter, garlic, hazelnuts, lemon zest and lemon juice. Season to taste.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.