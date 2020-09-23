Mini-Pumpkin Tarts
Ingredients:
- 8 oz light cream cheese (softened)
- 30 Mini-Nilla wafer cookies
- 1/4 cup light sour cream
- 1/4 cup sugar blend
- 1 egg
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 3/4 cup canned pure pumpkin
- 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 pinch ground nutmeg
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350˚F. Line mini-muffin pan with paper baking cups and place one Nilla wafer in the bottom of each cup. In medium bowl, add remaining ingredients and mix with an electric mixture until smooth.
- Fill each muffin cup with pumpkin-cream cheese mixture.
- Place muffin pan in oven and bake for 30 minutes or until done. Serve cool.
