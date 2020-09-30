Maple Pumpkin Cheesecake
Submitted by: Fannie Miller of Middlefield, OH
Ingredients:
- 1 1/4 cup graham cracker crumbs
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup butter, melted
- 3 pkgs. cream cheese, softened, 8 oz. each
- 1 can sweetened condensed milk, 14 oz.
- 1 can pumpkin, 15 oz.
- 3 eggs
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp. salt
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325°F.
- Combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and butter; press firmly on bottom on 9″ springform pan. Set aside.
- Beat cream cheese until fluffy. Gradually beat in condensed milk until smooth. Add rest of ingredients; mix well.
- Pour into prepared pan and bake 1 1/4 hours or until center appears nearly set when shaken. Cool 1 hr.
- Cover and chill at least 4 hours.
Maple Pecan Glaze:
- In a saucepan, combine 3/4 cup maple syrup and 1 cup whipping cream; bring to a boil. Boil rapidly 15 to 20 minutes or until thickened; stir occasionally. Add 1/2 cup chopped pecans.
- Pour glaze over cooled cheesecake. Store in refrigerator.
NOTE: To use a 9×13″ pan, bake only 56-60 minutes.
