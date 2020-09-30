Maple Pumpkin Cheesecake

Maple Pumpkin Cheesecake

Submitted by: of Middlefield, OH

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/4 cup graham cracker crumbs
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup butter, melted
  • 3 pkgs. cream cheese, softened, 8 oz. each
  • 1 can sweetened condensed milk, 14 oz.
  • 1 can pumpkin, 15 oz.
  • 3 eggs
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 2 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1 tsp. nutmeg
  • 1/2 tsp. salt

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 325°F.
  2. Combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and butter; press firmly on bottom on 9″ springform pan. Set aside.
  3. Beat cream cheese until fluffy. Gradually beat in condensed milk until smooth. Add rest of ingredients; mix well.
  4. Pour into prepared pan and bake 1 1/4 hours or until center appears nearly set when shaken. Cool 1 hr.
  5. Cover and chill at least 4 hours.

Maple Pecan Glaze:

  1. In a saucepan, combine 3/4 cup maple syrup and 1 cup whipping cream; bring to a boil. Boil rapidly 15 to 20 minutes or until thickened; stir occasionally. Add 1/2 cup chopped pecans.
  2. Pour glaze over cooled cheesecake. Store in refrigerator.

NOTE: To use a 9×13″ pan, bake only 56-60 minutes.

