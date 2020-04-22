Mocha Coconut Pie
Yield: 1 pie
For the pie crust
- 1 cup plus 5 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 4 teaspoons espresso powder
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- Pinch of salt
- 10 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
- 4-5 tablespoons very cold water
For the filling:
- 1 1/2 cups (12 ounces) plus 1 tablespoon canned coconut milk, divided
- 1 tablespoon espresso powder
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- Pinch of salt
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 3.5 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For topping:
- 3/4 cup heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon coconut extract
- Chocolate syrup, for drizzling
- Toasted coconut flakes
Directions:
- To make crust, combine flour, espresso powder, sugar and salt in bowl of stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Mix briefly to blend. Add in butter pieces and mix on medium-low speed to cut butter into flour until mixture resembles coarse sand and largest butter pieces are not much bigger than peas. (Alternatively, butter can be cut into the flour with pastry blender or 2 knives.) Mix in cold water on low speed just until the dough comes together. Shape dough into ball, wrap in plastic wrap and chill for at least 1 hour.
- Preheat oven to 375˚F. Place pie dough on lightly floured work surface and roll out into round just less than ¼-inch thick. Transfer dough to 9-inch pie plate. Gently line plate with dough, then trim away excess. Use excess dough to make decorative edge (or simply use your fingers to make fluted edge.) Line dish with foil so that pie dough is completely covered and fill plate with baking beads. (Dried beans or rice will also work.) Bake for 25 minutes, rotating dish halfway through baking time. Remove foil and baking beads. Return crust to oven and let bake until just set and lightly crisped, about 8-10 minutes more. Transfer to wire rack and let cool completely.
- To make filling, in medium saucepan, combine 1½ cups coconut milk with espresso powder, sugar and salt. In small bowl, combine remaining 1 tablespoon of coconut milk with cornstarch. Mix well until combined and set aside. Heat mixture in saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. When mixture is warm and beginning to steam, stir in chocolate and mix until fully melted and smooth. Stir in cornstarch mixture and bring to boil. Let boil for about 1 minute, stirring frequently, until mixture has thickened somewhat. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla. Pour pudding mixture into baked pie shell. Cover with piece of plastic wrap pressed directly against surface of pudding to prevent skin from forming. Chill thoroughly in refrigerator, about 4 hours.
- When you are ready to serve, make whipped cream. Combine cream and sugar in mixing bowl. Whisk on medium-high speed with an electric mixer or electric whisk just until stiff peaks form, being careful not to over whip. Gently blend in coconut extract. Remove plastic wrap from pie and pile whipped cream on top of pudding. Garnish with generous drizzle of chocolate syrup and toasted coconut flakes. Slice and serve.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!