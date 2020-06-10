No Bake Choco-Cherry Pie
Yield: 1 pie
Ingredients:
- 3 Tbsp. butter, melted
- 1 cup graham cracker crumbs
- 1/4 cup honey, divided
- 1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup plain greek-style yogurt
- 1 cup low-fat cottage cheese
- 1/4 tsp. almond or vanilla extract
- 24 fresh cherries, pitted and halved
- 1/4 cup chocolate syrup
Directions:
- Combine butter, graham cracker crumbs and 2 Tablespoons honey in a small bowl; spoon into 9-inch pie plate. Chill at least 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, microwave chocolate chips on high in a medium bowl in 30 second intervals until melted.
- Blend yogurt and cottage cheese with a hand-held blender, stand blender or a food processor until very smooth. Pulse in remaining 2 Tablespoons of honey, melted chocolate and almond extract. Spoon into chilled crust. Arrange cut cherries around perimeter of pie.
- Chill until firm (about 4 hours). Drizzle with chocolate syrup and serve.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!