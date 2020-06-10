No Bake Choco-Cherry Pie

By -
0
14

No Bake Choco-Cherry Pie
Yield: 1 pie

Ingredients:

  • 3 Tbsp. butter, melted
  • 1 cup graham cracker crumbs
  • 1/4 cup honey, divided
  • 1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 1 cup plain greek-style yogurt
  • 1 cup low-fat cottage cheese
  • 1/4 tsp. almond or vanilla extract
  • 24 fresh cherries, pitted and halved
  • 1/4 cup chocolate syrup

Directions:

  1. Combine butter, graham cracker crumbs and 2 Tablespoons honey in a small bowl; spoon into 9-inch pie plate. Chill at least 30 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, microwave chocolate chips on high in a medium bowl in 30 second intervals until melted.
  3. Blend yogurt and cottage cheese with a hand-held blender, stand blender or a food processor until very smooth. Pulse in remaining 2 Tablespoons of honey, melted chocolate and almond extract. Spoon into chilled crust. Arrange cut cherries around perimeter of pie.
  4. Chill until firm (about 4 hours). Drizzle with chocolate syrup and serve.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleImpossible Pie
Next articleLemon Delight Pie

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.