Lemon Delight Pie
Yield: 1 pie
Ingredients:
- 1 cup raisins
- 3 Tablespoons sugar
- 1 cup water
- 1 Tablespoon cornstarch dissolved
- 2 Tablespoons cold water
Filling:
- 1 Package (2.9 ounces) lemon pie filling (not instant)
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 egg yolks
- 2 cups water
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 baked 9-inch pie shell
Directions:
- In saucepan, combine raisins, sugar and 1 cup water. Simmer 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir cornstarch together with 1 tablespoon cold water; add to saucepan and cook, stirring until thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.
- Filling: Combine pie filling mix with 1/2 cup sugar and egg yolks. Gradually stir in water. Cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly, until filling comes to full boil and thickens, about 5 minutes. Stir in raisin mixture. Cool. Fold in sour cream and turn into pie shell. Chill until firm. Serve with additional sour cream.
