Lemon Delight Pie
Yield: 1 pie

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup raisins
  • 3 Tablespoons sugar
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 Tablespoon cornstarch dissolved
  • 2 Tablespoons cold water

Filling:

  • 1 Package (2.9 ounces) lemon pie filling (not instant)
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 egg yolks
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 baked 9-inch pie shell

Directions:

  1. In saucepan, combine raisins, sugar and 1 cup water. Simmer 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir cornstarch together with 1 tablespoon cold water; add to saucepan and cook, stirring until thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.
  2. Filling: Combine pie filling mix with 1/2 cup sugar and egg yolks. Gradually stir in water. Cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly, until filling comes to full boil and thickens, about 5 minutes. Stir in raisin mixture. Cool. Fold in sour cream and turn into pie shell. Chill until firm. Serve with additional sour cream.

