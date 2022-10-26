Oatmeal

Yield: 1 serving

From boiling water for pasta, simmering sauces, or sautéing vegetables, you probably use your stove top regularly. Here’s a new look at an old recipe — with some toppings to mix it up. Recipe can be multiplied easily. Make extra and put servings in small canning jars in refrigerator to reheat throughout your week.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup water or milk

1/4 cup regular rolled oats

dash salt

Directions:

In a small saucepan combine the water, oats and salt. Bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes. Remove from heat, cover and let stand for 3 minutes. Add desired mix-ins.

Mix-In Ideas: