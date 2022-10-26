Oatmeal
Yield: 1 serving
From boiling water for pasta, simmering sauces, or sautéing vegetables, you probably use your stove top regularly. Here’s a new look at an old recipe — with some toppings to mix it up. Recipe can be multiplied easily. Make extra and put servings in small canning jars in refrigerator to reheat throughout your week.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup water or milk
- 1/4 cup regular rolled oats
- dash salt
Directions:
- In a small saucepan combine the water, oats and salt.
- Bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes.
- Remove from heat, cover and let stand for 3 minutes.
- Add desired mix-ins.
Mix-In Ideas:
- BANANA PECAN: Banana pieces, 1 Tbsp chopped toasted pecans, 2 tsp. maple syrup
- STRAWBERRY-PEANUT BUTTER: Sliced strawberries, 1 Tbsp. peanut butter, 2 tsp. honey
- BLUEBERRY WALNUT: Fresh blueberries, 1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts, dash of cinnamon
- APRICOT WALNUT: Chopped dried apricots, 1 Tbsp. toasted walnuts, dash of apple pie spice
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!