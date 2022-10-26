Oatmeal

Oatmeal

Yield: 1 serving

From boiling water for pasta, simmering sauces, or sautéing vegetables, you probably use your stove top regularly. Here’s a new look at an old recipe — with some toppings to mix it up. Recipe can be multiplied easily. Make extra and put servings in small canning jars in refrigerator to reheat throughout your week.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup water or milk
  • 1/4 cup regular rolled oats
  • dash salt

Directions:

  1. In a small saucepan combine the water, oats and salt.
  2. Bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes.
  3. Remove from heat, cover and let stand for 3 minutes.
  4. Add desired mix-ins.

Mix-In Ideas:

  • BANANA PECAN: Banana pieces, 1 Tbsp chopped toasted pecans, 2 tsp. maple syrup
  • STRAWBERRY-PEANUT BUTTER: Sliced strawberries, 1 Tbsp. peanut butter, 2 tsp. honey
  • BLUEBERRY WALNUT: Fresh blueberries, 1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts, dash of cinnamon
  • APRICOT WALNUT: Chopped dried apricots, 1 Tbsp. toasted walnuts, dash of apple pie spice

