Sheet Pan Maple Roasted Chicken Thighs

Yield: 4 servings

The oven is used for cooking all the time. Bake a cake, broil a steak or toss an entire meal on a sheet pan and roast in the oven for the convenience of a one pan clean up!

Ingredients:

  • 2 Tbsp. maple syrup
  • 1 Tbsp. fresh thyme
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
  • ¾ tsp. each salt and pepper
  • 1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch wedges
  • 1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
  • 4 bone-in chicken thighs
  • ¼ cup chopped toasted pecans
  • ¼ cup chopped dried cranberries

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a 10×15-inch baking pan with foil.
  2. Whisk together maple syrup, thyme, 1 tsp. olive oil, 1/4 tsp. salt, and 1/4 tsp. pepper in a small bowl. Set aside.
  3. Toss together sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, 2 tsp. olive oil, 1/4 tsp. salt, and 1/4 tsp. pepper in a large bowl. Set aside. Brush chicken with remaining 1 Tbsp. olive oil; sprinkle with remaining 1/4 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper.
  4. Arrange chicken, skin-side down, in the center of the prepared pan. Arrange sweet potato mixture around chicken.
  5. Roast in the preheated oven for 15 minutes.
  6. Turn chicken over; brush chicken, sweet potatoes, and Brussels sprouts with maple syrup mixture.
  7. Continue to roast until sweet potatoes are tender and chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of chicken near the bone should read at least 165°F.
  8. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with pecans and cranberries to serve.

