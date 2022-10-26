Sheet Pan Maple Roasted Chicken Thighs

Yield: 4 servings

The oven is used for cooking all the time. Bake a cake, broil a steak or toss an entire meal on a sheet pan and roast in the oven for the convenience of a one pan clean up!

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 Tbsp. fresh thyme

2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

¾ tsp. each salt and pepper

1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch wedges

1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

4 bone-in chicken thighs

¼ cup chopped toasted pecans

¼ cup chopped dried cranberries

Directions: