Sheet Pan Maple Roasted Chicken Thighs
Yield: 4 servings
The oven is used for cooking all the time. Bake a cake, broil a steak or toss an entire meal on a sheet pan and roast in the oven for the convenience of a one pan clean up!
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp. maple syrup
- 1 Tbsp. fresh thyme
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
- ¾ tsp. each salt and pepper
- 1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch wedges
- 1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
- 4 bone-in chicken thighs
- ¼ cup chopped toasted pecans
- ¼ cup chopped dried cranberries
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a 10×15-inch baking pan with foil.
- Whisk together maple syrup, thyme, 1 tsp. olive oil, 1/4 tsp. salt, and 1/4 tsp. pepper in a small bowl. Set aside.
- Toss together sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, 2 tsp. olive oil, 1/4 tsp. salt, and 1/4 tsp. pepper in a large bowl. Set aside. Brush chicken with remaining 1 Tbsp. olive oil; sprinkle with remaining 1/4 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper.
- Arrange chicken, skin-side down, in the center of the prepared pan. Arrange sweet potato mixture around chicken.
- Roast in the preheated oven for 15 minutes.
- Turn chicken over; brush chicken, sweet potatoes, and Brussels sprouts with maple syrup mixture.
- Continue to roast until sweet potatoes are tender and chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of chicken near the bone should read at least 165°F.
- Remove from the oven and sprinkle with pecans and cranberries to serve.
