Air Fryer Zucchini Fries

Air fryers use less oil than deep frying, resulting in fewer calories and less fat. It’s very versatile for cooking any type of food, and is also good for reheating foods. It gets extremely hot quickly and food cooks evenly because of the circulating air.

Ingredients:

4 med. zucchini, ends trimmed and cut into thick matchsticks

1 cup flour

3 large eggs, beaten

⅓ c. milk

2 cups panko bread crumbs

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tsp. garlic powder

Directions: