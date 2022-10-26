Air Fryer Zucchini Fries
Air fryers use less oil than deep frying, resulting in fewer calories and less fat. It’s very versatile for cooking any type of food, and is also good for reheating foods. It gets extremely hot quickly and food cooks evenly because of the circulating air.
Ingredients:
- 4 med. zucchini, ends trimmed and cut into thick matchsticks
- 1 cup flour
- 3 large eggs, beaten
- ⅓ c. milk
- 2 cups panko bread crumbs
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
Directions:
- Add flour to a medium shallow bowl; in a separate bowl, whisk together eggs and milk; in a third bowl, whisk panko, parmesan cheese and garlic powder.
- Working in batches, dredge each zucchini stick in flour, then eggs, and finally in panko mixture.
- Transfer to a baking sheet and season with salt and pepper and more parmesan.
- Place pieces in a single layer in an air fryer basket.
- Cook at 400°F until fries are golden, about 10-12 minutes.
