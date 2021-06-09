Old-Fashioned Strawberry Shortcakes
Ingredients:
- 3 ½ cups halved strawberries, divided
- ⅓ cup sugar
- ⅓ cup orange juice
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- 3 Tbsp. chilled stick margarine or butter, cut into small pieces
- ½ cup low-fat buttermilk
- Cooking spray
- 6 tablespoons frozen reduced-calorie whipped topping, thawed
- Whole strawberries (optional)
Directions:
- Combine 1 cup strawberry halves, 1/3 cup sugar, orange juice, vanilla, and lemon juice in a bowl, and mash with a potato masher. Stir in 2 1/2 cups strawberry halves. Cover and chill.
- Preheat oven to 425°F.
- Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, 3 tablespoons sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a bowl; cut in margarine with a pastry blender or 2 knives until mixture resembles coarse meal. Add buttermilk, stirring just until moist (dough will be sticky).
- Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface, and knead lightly 4 times with floured hands. Pat dough into a 6 x 4-inch rectangle. Cut dough into 6 squares. Place 1 inch apart on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Bake at 425° for 12 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
- Split shortcakes in half horizontally using a serrated knife; place each bottom half on a dessert plate. Spoon 1/4 cup strawberry mixture over each bottom half. Top with shortcake tops; spoon 1/4 cup strawberry mixture over each top. Top each serving with 1 tablespoon whipped topping; garnish with whole strawberries, if desired.
