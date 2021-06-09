Strawberry-Orange Ice Pops
Ingredients:
- 1 cup very ripe strawberries, hulled
- 1 cup orange juice
Directions:
- Put the strawberries and orange juice in the blender or food processor and blend until liquidy.
- Divide the mixture evenly among the ice-pop molds or paper cups. If you’re using paper cups, put them on a small baking sheet, cover them with plastic wrap, and then poke a wooden stick down through the wrap into each cup.
- Freeze until solid, around 4 hours.
