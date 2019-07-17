Open Face BCA Sandwich
Yield: 4 Servings
Ingredients:
- 4 honey wheat bagels, split open
- 4 T honey
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 8 pieces crisp cooked bacon, cut into bite sized pieces
- 1 large avocado
- 1 T honey, for drizzling
- 2 tsp. lemon juice
- salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°
- Peel and pit the avocado into a small bowl and lightly mash with 4 tablespoons of honey, lemon, salt and pepper. Set aside.
- Place bagel halves on a sheet pan and drizzle with the honey. Evenly divide the cheese between the bagels and top with the bacon. Cook the bagels until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Remove the bagels from the oven and serve with a spoonful of avocado on each half.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!