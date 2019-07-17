Antipasto Spinach Rolls
Ingredients:
- 4 (6-inch) Italian or French rolls
- 1 jar (6 oz.) marinated artichoke hearts
- 3/4 tsp. dried oregano
- 8 thin slices Genoa salami or pepperoni
- 1-1/2 cups (6 oz.) Shredded Mozzarella – Traditional Cut, divided
- 1/3 cup thinly sliced red bell pepper strips
- 1 cup lightly packed fresh spinach leaves
Directions:
- Remove thin slice from top of each roll. Hollow out roll bottoms. Drain artichoke hearts and reserve marinade.
- Thinly slice artichoke hearts; set aside.
- Brush inside surfaces of roll bottoms and tops with 2 tablespoons reserved marinade; sprinkle with oregano. Line bottom halves with salami, folding to fit. Top with half the cheese, 1/3 cup sliced artichoke hearts and pepper strips. Sprinkle with remaining cheese; top with spinach leaves. Close sandwiches with roll tops.
