Antipasto Spinach Rolls

Antipasto Spinach Rolls

Ingredients:

  • 4 (6-inch) Italian or French rolls
  • 1 jar (6 oz.) marinated artichoke hearts
  • 3/4 tsp. dried oregano
  • 8 thin slices Genoa salami or pepperoni
  • 1-1/2 cups (6 oz.) Shredded Mozzarella – Traditional Cut, divided
  • 1/3 cup thinly sliced red bell pepper strips
  • 1 cup lightly packed fresh spinach leaves

Directions:

  1. Remove thin slice from top of each roll. Hollow out roll bottoms. Drain artichoke hearts and reserve marinade.
  2. Thinly slice artichoke hearts; set aside.
  3. Brush inside surfaces of roll bottoms and tops with 2 tablespoons reserved marinade; sprinkle with oregano. Line bottom halves with salami, folding to fit. Top with half the cheese, 1/3 cup sliced artichoke hearts and pepper strips. Sprinkle with remaining cheese; top with spinach leaves. Close sandwiches with roll tops.

