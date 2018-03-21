Oven Caramel Popcorn

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups brown sugar
  • 1 cup butter
  • 1/2 cup white corn syrup
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 6 quarts popped corn
  • Nuts, if desired

Directions:

  1. Boil brown sugar, butter, syrup and salt for 5 minutes.
  2. Remove from heat and add baking soda and vanilla.
  3. Stir well and pour over popped corn (and nuts if using) and spread on a cookie sheet.
  4. Place in 200℉ oven for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool.
  5. Store in covered container to keep crisp. Can make a double batch and use a large roaster to bake it in.

