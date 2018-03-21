Ingredients:
- 2 cups brown sugar
- 1 cup butter
- 1/2 cup white corn syrup
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 6 quarts popped corn
- Nuts, if desired
Directions:
- Boil brown sugar, butter, syrup and salt for 5 minutes.
- Remove from heat and add baking soda and vanilla.
- Stir well and pour over popped corn (and nuts if using) and spread on a cookie sheet.
- Place in 200℉ oven for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool.
- Store in covered container to keep crisp. Can make a double batch and use a large roaster to bake it in.