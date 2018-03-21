Caramel Peach Pie Bars

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 can peach pie filling
  • 1/3 cup prepared caramel sauce
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped pecans

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350℉ and lightly butter a 9×9 inch pan.
  2. In large bowl, cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add eggs and vanilla and mix until combined. Mix in flour and salt until incorporated.
  3. Carefully spread 3/4 of dough into prepared pan to form crust. Pour peach pie filling over crust. Drop remaining dough by spoonful over top in random pattern.
  4. Bake for 25-35 minutes until crust begins to brown lightly. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly. Drizzle with caramel sauce and sprinkle with chopped pecans. Serve warm or chilled

