Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
- 2 cups flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 can peach pie filling
- 1/3 cup prepared caramel sauce
- 1/4 cup finely chopped pecans
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350℉ and lightly butter a 9×9 inch pan.
- In large bowl, cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add eggs and vanilla and mix until combined. Mix in flour and salt until incorporated.
- Carefully spread 3/4 of dough into prepared pan to form crust. Pour peach pie filling over crust. Drop remaining dough by spoonful over top in random pattern.
- Bake for 25-35 minutes until crust begins to brown lightly. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly. Drizzle with caramel sauce and sprinkle with chopped pecans. Serve warm or chilled